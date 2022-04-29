Ineos Release Chelsea Plan Following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's £4.25BN Bid

Ineos, the British multinational chemicals company, have released a statement regarding owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's late £4.25 billion bid for Chelsea.

This comes after the British billionaire submitted his offer at the 11th-hour in a sensational attempt to win the club.

And now, Ratcliffe's company - Ineos, have released their plan for the club.

The statement reveals that the true sum of the bid is £4.25 billion, with £2.5 billion committing to the Charitable Trust to support victims of the war in Ukraine and £1.75 billion going directly to the club over the next 10 years.

Furthermore, they outline the plans to develop Stamford Bridge into a world-class stadium whilst not moving away from the ground.

They have also committed to investing in the team and its academy.

Full statement:

It reads: "Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Chairman of INEOS, has made a formal bid for Chelsea FC, for £4.25 billion. £2.5 billion is committed to the Charitable Trust to support victims of the war, with £1.75 billion committed to investment directly into the club over the next 10 years.

"This is a British bid, for a British club.

"We believe that a club is bigger than its owners who are temporary custodians of a great tradition. With responsibility to the fans and community.

"That is why we are committing to spending £1.75 billion over 10 years that will be for the direct benefit of the club.

"We will invest in Stamford Bridge to make it a world-class stadium, befitting of Chelsea F.C. This will be organic and on-going so that we will not move away from the home of Chelsea and risk losing the support of loyal fans.

"We will continue to invest in the team to ensure we have a first class squad of the world's greatest players, coaches and support staff, in the men's and women's games.

"And we hope to continue to invest in the academy to provide opportunity for talented youngsters to develop into first class players.

"We believe that London should have a club that reflects the stature of the city. One that is held in the same regard as Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich. We intend Chelsea to be that club.

"We are making this investment as fans of the beautiful game - not as a means to turn a profit. We do that with our core businesses. The club is rooted in its community and its fans. And it is our intention to invest in Chelsea FC for that reason.

"No further comment will be made from Sir Jim or INEO during the bidding process."

