Injury Boost: Harry Kane could miss Spurs' clash vs Chelsea due to ankle injury

Chelsea have received an injury boost ahead of their London derby against Tottenham Hotspur next week, with Harry Kane expected to be ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Kane was forced off at half-time on Wednesday in Tottenham's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool after injuring both of his ankles.

And Jose Mourinho confirmed post-match that he expects Kane to be out for a few weeks.

He then revealed to talkSPORT after that he couldn't give a specific timeframe on how long Kane could be out for.

"No, I don’t know. I just know that Harry is a guy with a great spirit with a great sacrifice against painful situations and for Harry to say ‘no chance to play’ then he has no chance to play. It’s simple.

“I don’t think so because the game is [Sunday]. I don’t believe. But I don’t know, I cannot tell you now."

Chelsea face Spurs next Thursday in the Premier League in north London and will be hoping Spurs don't have their talisman available.

It will be a major boost for Thomas Tuchel's men if the England forward is absence, however they will still need to deal with the threat of Heung-min Son and co when they make the short trip across the capital to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But Jose Mourinho is always coy on injuries, so for now, it's better to take this with a pinch of salt until the lineups are released next Thursday.

