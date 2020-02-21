Chelsea injury news: Frank Lampard provides latest update ahead of Spurs clash

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed the team news ahead of the Blues' Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues await Jose Mourinho's side in west London on Saturday in what could potentially be a top-four defining result.

Lampard confirmed in his Friday press conference the team news ahead of Saturday's clash at Stamford Bridge.

----------

RETURNEES

Chelsea will welcome back Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Andreas Christensen to the side.

Loftus-Cheek has been out since May following the nasty Achilles injury picked up in the friendly in America, whilst Andreas Christensen picked up a broken nose in the defeat to Manchester United on Monday.

"Ruben is in the squad. He’s not fit to start, as he hasn’t played much football, but it’s great to have him back in the squad," Lampard said.

"Andreas went to Italy earlier this week to have a protective mask fitted for his broken nose. He’s trained since and he’s available for selection for tomorrow, albeit wearing the mask," added Lampard.

----------

UNAVAILABLE

But the Blues will be without Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and N'Golo Kante for the London derby on Saturday, Frank Lampard has confirmed.

"Christian Pulisic is still not fit. I can’t give you an exact date for him to return, as it’s a difficult injury but we are working hard with him to get him right.

"N’Golo [Kante] is not fit. He’s got a muscle injury, which is similar to the one he came off with recently against Arsenal, and he will be about for around three weeks."

----------

DOUBTFUL

Tammy Abraham is a doubt for Chelsea, and a late call will be made on 21-year-old ahead of Spurs.

"Tammy is in the squad but I will have to make a decision on him. He’s trained the past few days at around 70 per cent, so we will have to assess him."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube