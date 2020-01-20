Injury news: Frank Lampard provides update on Reece James ahead of Arsenal

Frank Lampard has provided an update on the fitness of Reece James after the defender was recently forced off through injury.

The 20-year-old, who has just signed a new long-term contract at Chelsea, had to hobble off in the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday after a strong challenge from Ciaran Clark.

The Blues boss didn't have any information available after the game at St. James' Park, but he has now provided an update on the right-back.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference against Arsenal, Lampard said: "Reece had an injury to the back his knee but thankfully it’s not as bad as first feared.

"I was a little worried at first, purely because he had to overcome an injury at the start of the season but thankfully it’s not as bad as first feared.

"Reece is in contention for tomorrow but it will be a tight call, so will give him another 24 hours to try and recover fully.

‘So hopefully he will be fine for tomorrow but if not, then certainly for the weekend."

It was earlier reported by TalkSport that James' scans had come back with just 'minor bruising' to the knee.

Marcos Alonso has also been confirmed fit to play against Arsenal, and will be back in the squad on Tuesday evening.

If Reece James can make it back in time for the clash with Arsenal, it will hand a huge boost to the Blues' defensive line.

----------

Can Chelsea secure the league double against Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday?

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube