Injury update: Frank Lampard offers update on Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed Christian Pulisic will be out 'for a few weeks' after he picked up a nasty injury. 

The-21-year-old featured in the New Years Day draw against Brighton, but missed the two following fixtures against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, and then the Premier League game against Burnley. 

Since his arrival, Pulisic has gradually found his groove at Stamford Bridge but after 16 Premier League appearances this term, the American's progress is to be stalled for the next few weeks. 

Frank Lampard confirmed the reason for Christian Pulisic's absence for the Nottingham Forest cup tie, and why he missed Saturday's win over Burnley.

"Christian [Pulisic] is out for a few weeks," Lampard said.

"He was injured in training last Saturday before Nottingham Forest. It’s a tendon injury in the adductor so we’ll have to see how quickly he recovers because it’s quite a nasty injury and he was in pain when it happened."

WATCH: Frank Lampard on N'Golo Kante's injury status.

Despite it being a huge miss for the Blues, in his absence Callum Hudson-Odoi produced a stunning performance in the 3-0 win over Burnley to cement Chelsea's spot in the top-four.

The 19-year-old bagged his first ever Premier League goal on Saturday after 26 appearances in the league for Chelsea, following a tap-in at the back post from a Cesar Azpilicueta cross from the left-hand side.

Christian Pulisic will miss Chelsea's next trip in the Premier League to St. James' Park next weekend to face Newcastle United.

