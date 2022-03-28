Inpsiration Behind Christian Pulisic's USMNT 'Worm' Celebration Revealed as Chelsea Star Keeps Fan Promise

The reason for Chelsea star Christian Pulisic's 'worm' celebration for the USMNT against Panama has been revealed.

The American captain netted from the spot to open the scoring for his country before attempting to do the 'worm' dance.

Spectators were unconvinced by his skills as the celebration received some negative comments but it has since been revealed the wholesome reason behind the gesture.

The United States Men's National Team took to Twitter to post a video where an American fan requested that he do the worm celebration for the next goal he scored.

Pulisic kept his promise and pulled out the celebration on route to netting a hattrick in USA's 5-1 victory.

The Blues forward laughed at the request before promising that he would practice and 'do his best' when he pulled out the celebration.

The Chelsea star's opening strike went to the left of the goalkeeper as he put his country into the lead before celebrating with a new dance celebration, doing the worm at Orlando's stadium.

The Blues forward kept up his fine goalscoring form as he netted a second from the spot with just seconds to go in the half. Godoy again was penalised for a foul this time on Miles Robinson.

The American secured his hattrick in the 65th minute, the best goal of the lot.

Pulisic brought down Antonee Robinson's cross inside the box before nutmegging a defender and firing low into the bottom corner, showing his class.

Pulisic's celebration is a feel good story, doing his part to put a smile on the face of one of his supporters.

The USMNT face Costa Rice on Thursday in the final World Cup qualifier, knowing that if they avoid a six-goal defeat, they will qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

