Thomas Tuchel has revealed Antonio Rudiger delivered the news that he was leaving Chelsea this summer before a training session at their Cobham base.

The 29-year-old's departure was confirmed last week by Tuchel after reports had surfaced that the central defender had opted to leave at the end of the season when his contract expired.

Chelsea had been unable to negotiate a new deal for Rudiger due to sanctions imposed on the club and therefore were left helpless in their attempts to keep one of the most in-form defenders in the world at the club.

It was a decision that left both Tuchel and his squad disappointed but they couldn't do anything about it. He is on the verge of joining Real Madrid on a four-year contract this summer, a move Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti refused to comment on.

“He’s a Chelsea player, he’s still a Chelsea player. I cannot say nothing about this," responded the Italian to beINSPORTS after Real Madrid's 4-3 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

As the season draws to a close and clarity has now been found over Rudiger's future, he can now focus on the final games he has left in a Chelsea shirt following his arrival from AS Roma back in 2018.

Although Tuchel would've preferred for Rudiger to remain a Blue beyond this summer, he was appreciative of how the defender communicated his decision.

What Thomas Tuchel said

The Chelsea head coach revealed how the Germany international informed him of his decision to leave the club this summer.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their away fixture against Manchester United, Tuchel said: "When Toni knocks at your door one hour before training, it is not a good sign. Normally he does not knock and just grabs you in between if he wants to tell you something. He knocks before training, and everybody was like 'oh no, come on, it's not looking good', and we had a brief conversation.

"First of all, I appreciated that he came and told me as one of the first. That shows me we have a relationship where we end things directly and honestly and are not afraid to tell each other what we think. Toni is not the guy you need to take out to 10 dinners and 12 coffees to talk into to something. He has strong opinions that is part of his personality. He demands clarity and honesty, and trust it's very low maintenance with him. I was disappointed, but not on a personal level. It is his right to figure out what opportunities he had it is his right to change a club. I did not like it, he knows we do not like it, but I have big players injuries, key players they get injured for many weeks, and life does not stop.

"I would have liked him to stay, and he would have been a key figure, and these things happen, and we are on good terms, and now he needs to finish on the same level he started."

