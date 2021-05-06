Sports Illustrated home
Inside the Chelsea dressing room after Thomas Tuchel's side booked Champions League final spot

Chelsea sealed their place in the 2020/21 Champions League final after a 3-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid in the semi finals.

Thomas Tuchel's side were deserved winners of the tie, with the 2-0 second leg scoreline on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge a kind reflection of proceedings for Real. 

Chelsea had countless chances to finish the tie off early doors after Timo Werner's 28th minute opener, but Thibaut Courtois, on his Stamford Bridge return, kept the Blues at bay and Real still in with a fighting chance of getting through.

E0pdWDfWYAgQlXf

But five minutes from time, who else but Mason Mount steered in from close range to sign, seal and deliver the semi-final tie as Chelsea started to book their arrangements to Istanbul on May 29. 

The job isn't done yet, there is still one game to go against Manchester City but the squad celebrated together post-match to enjoy their night which sees them on the verge of European glory.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy captured the celebrations inside the dressing room post-match after his influential performance, making some huge saves to keep Real at bay.

Chelsea's missed chances could've cost them the tie and they would've been kicking themselves if they did come back to haunt them. Fortunately, they didn't.

The pressure got to Thomas Tuchel who revealed his negativity during the game as the Chelsea players showed 'huge influence' to see the tie through.

"I think maybe I was even more negative than my players for some minutes because I know that we were playing on the edge.

"The influence from my players to me was huge, I got sucked into this game instantly after the chances.

"We didn’t step back, I never saw a change in our mentality, I never saw a change in body language so we stayed very positive and very brave. We didn’t regret thing."

E0qOgg5XMAE6kNq
