Inside Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Dressing Room Ahead of FA Cup Semi-Final vs Crystal Palace

Thomas Tuchel has described what the atmosphere is like in the Chelsea dressing room ahead of their FA Cup semi-final clash against Crystal Palace.

They head across the capital to Wembley on Sunday to take on Patrick Vieira's Eagles for a chance to book a place in next month's final against either Manchester City or Liverpool.

If Chelsea win on Sunday, they will reach their third consecutive FA Cup final. But their final record doesn't make for good reading. The previous two seasons have ended in defeat - to Arsenal and Leicester City - and Tuchel's side will hoping for a change in fortunes this time around. 

imago1010235547h
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tuchel brings his team into the game off the back of two wins against Southampton and Real Madrid, albeit the latter wasn't enough to stop the Blues from being knocked out of Europe. 

It's a feeling which has been difficult to take for the players, who are both confident and upset ahead of the weekend, as Tuchel revealed the dressing room mood. 

"There is a big knockout game coming at Wembley which is, in my opinion, a good thing," Tuchel told reporters in his pre-match press conference

"There is a huge reward coming with it so it is not a ‘normal’ game in Premier League to collect points but straight away another knockout match. As you know, I think the players are also a bit in between (confident and upset). We haven’t talked too much about it with them. We have had training for a Sunday match. We will use it to sweat it out, digest it fully and be ready for Sunday.”

imago1011270944h
