Inter Milan Boss Simone Inzaghi Reveals What Romelu Lukaku Did to Seal Chelsea Move

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has confirmed Romelu Lukaku personally requested to leave to join Chelsea this summer after the Blues made an approach.

Lukaku eventually returned to Stamford Bridge for a fee of £97.5 million, signing a five-year contract in west London.

It was a costly transfer but one Chelsea and Lukaku both wanted, however, it wasn't straight forward.

Inter Milan wanted to keep hold of their star man, but boss Inzaghi has revealed they had little to no choice and reluctantly let the 28-year-old depart for Chelsea.

Inzaghi, sporting director Piero Ausilio and Chief Executive Giuseppe Marotta wanted Lukaku to stay, and had no pressure to sell to strengthen the finances at the San Siro.

But Lukaku's honesty and desire to return to Chelsea after leaving in 2014 was too strong to want to remain in Italy.

What Simone Inzaghi said

"Lukaku leaving was unexpected for us," Inzaghi admitted, as quoted by GIFN. "Me, Marotta and Ausilio tried to make him stay, but Lukaku was very honest with us.

“I had him for a week so I saw why the fans loved him and why Chelsea paid a lot for him. He came with great honesty to me and told me that Chelsea was his dream. When a player decides it’s not easy, even though we did our best to keep him. Now, we have to replace this unexpected transfer with a player who will come to the squad.”

