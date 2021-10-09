    • October 9, 2021
    Inter Milan CEO Makes Admission Regarding Romelu Lukaku's Record Move to Chelsea

    Author:

    Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has opened up on Romelu Lukaku's departure from the Serie A Champions as the Belgian returned to Chelsea for a club record £97.5 million fee.

    The 28-year-old was identified by Thomas Tuchel as the man to lead Chelsea's line in their Premier League pursuit and it is so far so good as the Blues sit top of the table.

    Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport's Festival Dello Sport via football.italia, Marotta discussed the departure of Inter's star man.

    sipa_35371873 (1)

    He said: "I know by experience that you must be ready to face unexpected events. Lukaku had told us he wanted to return to Chelsea and with something like this, you can only accept the player’s desire,” Marotta said.

    “At that point, a negotiation began, we created our price and imagined the alternatives. These things happen in football, I do not feel betrayed or upset, we evaluated the opportunities, such as cashing in a significant sum for the club’s finances. We carried out a good operation.”

    The Italian Champions sit third in the league, remaining unbeaten despite Lukaku's departure.

    Chelsea, on the other hand, have lost once but remain top of the Premier League, one point clear of Liverpool in second as they look to lift the Premier League trophy for the first time since Antonio Conte's reign.

