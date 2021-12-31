Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Furious Inter Milan Fans Display  Romelu Lukaku Banner Outside San Siro

Author:

Inter Milan fans have revealed their anger towards Romelu Lukaku after the Chelsea striker's recent comments. 

The Blues man took part in an interview with Sky Sports Italia earlier in the month and revealed that he is unhappy with his situation at the club. 

It is believed he spoke in order to reconcile with supporters from his former club Inter, but they are visibly angry with what the Belgian has said. 

In an image on Twitter, via Daniele Mari, Inter fans presented a banner outside of the San Siro which read: “It doesn't matter who runs away in the rain. It counts who stays in the storm. Bye Romelu."

His comments were revealed just a day after he started his first Premier League game for Chelsea since October after a long period out due to injury, scoring against Brighton in a 1-1 draw.

Read More

However there have now been questions raised over his happiness in west London as Chelsea look to compete on all fronts this season.

imago1008893966h

Lukaku had this to say in the interview: "Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine.

"But I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

