Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta Makes Romelu Lukaku Claim After Club-Record Chelsea Return

    • October 22, 2021
    Inter Milan Make Romelu Lukaku Claim After Club-Record Chelsea Return

    Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta says Romelu Lukaku left the club to double his salary at Chelsea.

    After lengthy negotiations throughout the summer, Chelsea finally agreed a £97.5 million fee with the Italian to bring Lukaku back to west London for a club-record transfer.

    Lukaku initially left in 2014 but returned for unfinished business. 

    Inter needed to raise funds to resolve their financial problems which saw Achraf Hakimi, also Chelsea linked, leave the club as well for Paris Saint-Germain.

    Inter signed Edin Dzeko as Lukaku's replacement in the summer and Marotta believes there is no difference in the duo on the pitch.

    Speaking to Il Corriere della Sera, as quoted by Football Italia, Marotta said: "Lukaku was sold for €115 million and we bought Dzeko for free. On the pitch, there isn’t much difference.

    “Lukaku left to double his salary, in Italy these figures can’t exist.

    "Today, we can’t make important investments, I wouldn’t be allowed to sign Lukaku for €75 million. We need reduced and specific investments."

    Lukaku has scored four goals for Chelsea this season since returning, but is currently sidelined with an ankle injury which is set to rule him out for the next couple of weeks

    Chelsea will be hoping Lukaku can return in November and end his goal drought for the Blues having not scored in his previous four Premier League since September 11.

