Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez's Honest Opinion on Romelu Lukaku's Departure to Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku's former teammate and strike partner Lautaro Martinez has given his honest opinion regarding the Belgian's decision to leave Inter Milan for Chelsea in the summer.

The pair played together for two seasons, where Lukaku scored 47 goals in 66 league games in the Serie A.

Speaking to Sport Mediaset via sempreinter.com, Martinez has provided his thoughts on the move.

He said: “They are personal choices. He was happy here, but obviously he felt like leaving. Now we are here and we want to give our best for Inter.”

Lukaku made his Chelsea return for a club-record fee in the summer but has spent over a month out injured during his time back at Stamford Bridge.

The striker is yet to be named in the starting XI since his return, but Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on his role at the club recently.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He admitted that he was happy with Lukaku getting minutes against Watford as he returns to Chelsea action.

He said: "I was happy with him and Romelu back for 25-30 minutes plus extra time. That is good. We need it."

Up next for the Blues is a trip to West Ham, where Lukaku could return to the starting line-up for Chelsea as they sit top of the Premier League table.

