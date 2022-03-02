Roman Abramovich has invited potential suitors to make bids to takeover the club after he put Chelsea up for sale this week, according to reports.

The 55-year-old has become under pressure in his position at Stamford Bridge and was expected to receive bids for the club this week, with belief growing that a sale could be possible.

At least three parties, including that of Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, are interested in the club.

After the club denied reports of Abramovich wanting to sell the club, the Telegraph now report that the Russian-born has put the club up for sale, with an American-based merchant bank, who claim they are in charge of the sale, contacting potential buyers.

Chelsea haven't responded to claims that the club is now for sale, as Abramovich eyes a £4 billion sale.

He is currently owed £1.5 billion in debt by Chelsea, with sources close to the process, as per the Telegraph, believing that only bids of around £2 billion will be lodged.

With Abramovich under pressure to sell, potential buyers have been 'encouraged' to make their bids by the end of the week.

It comes after Abramovich wanted to hand over the 'stewardship and care' of the club to the trustees of the charitable foundation as he became under pressure from the UK Government over potential sanctions. However, the trustees are yet to agree to a deal over concerns. Talks remain ongoing.

On Tuesday evening, an interview with Swiss outlet Blick, billionaire Hansjörg Wyss confirmed his interest and the club's position.

"Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England," Wyss revealed. "He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.

"I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much. You know, Chelsea owe him £2 billion. But Chelsea has no money. Means: Those who buy Chelsea should compensate Abramovich.

"As of today, we don't know the exact selling price. I can well imagine starting at Chelsea with partners. But I have to examine the general conditions first. But what I can already say: I'm definitely not doing something like this alone. If I buy Chelsea, then with a consortium consisting of six to seven investors."

