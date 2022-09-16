International Player Profiles: England Squad Announced With Four Blues Selected

With England set to face Italy and Germany in the Nations League over the next couple of weeks, here is a list of the Chelsea players that have been selected for the upcoming games by Gareth Southgate.

With these matches being the last two before the World Cup takes place in November, the players selected face the unenviable task of impressing Gareth Southgate to prove they should be on the plane to Qatar.

Name: Ben Chilwell

Age: 25

Position: Left-back

England Caps: 17

One of the surprise inclusions of Chelsea players to the England squad, Chilwell has only played 192 minutes of football this season, playing over 60 minutes just twice in his six appearances this season.

Despite still being on his way back to full fitness following a long-term knee injury that he picked up in November, Chilwell has picked up two assists and a goal in the league this season, winning a penalty on the opening day against Everton and playing a part in both of Chelsea's goals in their 2-1 win against West Ham.

Chilwell scored Chelsea's equaliser against West Ham at the start of the month IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

You can understand perhaps why Gareth Southgate has picked the former Leicester man as part of his squad, with England lacking considerably in left-back depth, as he has also called up Luke Shaw who has also only played a measly 155 minutes in all competitions this season for Manchester United.

Nevertheless, hopefully Chilwell can pick up some extra fitness with England and cement his place as England's starting left-back for the World Cup.

Name: Reece James

Age: 22

Position: Right-back

England Caps: 13

Many supporters' favourite to start on the right side of England's defence in the coming months, Reece James still faces stiff competition for a starting spot from the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier.

Despite only playing 13 times for the senior team so far, James has shown on multiple occasions that he is able to play both at wing back and in a centreback trio as part of Southgate's favoured three-at-the-back formation which will no doubt increase his chances of being a starter going forward.

Reece James' versatility in defence could be key for England IMAGO / PA Images

Southgate's heavy selection of three right-backs who are all versatile among nine other defenders does hint at an expected defensive style of play in these upcoming matches, but in a period where games have been coming thick and fast for many of the players that have been picked for these matches, extra depth surely won't harm the squad.

Name: Mason Mount

Age: 23

Position: Attacking Midfielder

England Caps: 31

It has been a slow start to the season for Mount, with the youngster yet to register a goal or assist this season for his club. Granted, it has not been the smoothest start to the season for Chelsea, who've won three, drawn one and lost two games in the league so far and picked up just one point from their opening two group games in the Champions League.

The sacking of Thomas Tuchel will have no doubt forced a reset button to be pressed for the Blues players, but thankfully Mount's performances for England over the past year or so have left him with some credit in the bank to be picked by Southgate, with the manager known to pick players not just based on their club form, but more so who he has been able to rely on in the past.

Mason Mount has had a slow start to the season with Chelsea IMAGO / Grubisic

Harry Maguire (<300 minutes this all comps. this season) and Kalvin Phillips (only 13 minutes played in all comps. this season) are prime examples of this, with the pair trusted players for Southgate with the national team.

Name: Raheem Sterling

Age: 27

Position: Left winger

England Caps: 77

The most experienced of the four Chelsea players selected, Raheem Sterling is in line to make his 78th and 79th appearances for England.

Sterling has captained England twice in his career and is one of Southgate's most trusted attackers. His performances at Euro 2020 elevated his status as one of his country's most important players and he is likely to be a key figure in attack for Southgate in the lead-up to and no doubt during the World Cup.

Sterling has improved Chelsea's attack considerably since arriving at the club IMAGO / Sportimage

So far this season, Sterling has four goals and one assist in all competitions this season as he looks a fantastic addition to Chelsea's forward line since his move from Manchester City in the summer.

Whatever happens with England's results over the next couple of weeks, you would fully expect all four of Chilwell, James and Mount and Sterling to be in Southgate's final squad for the World Cup for the reasons discussed in this piece, so it'll be interesting to see how they are used in the upcoming games against Italy and Germany, where England will attempt to keep their Nations League status intact.

