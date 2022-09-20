International Player Profiles: Nine More Players Called Up For Their National Sides

With four Chelsea players called up for England's games over the next week, nine other Blues have been called up for their respective nations.

Name: Kai Havertz

Age: 23

Position: Attacking Midfielder/Forward

Germany Caps: 28

Kai Havertz has been a regular player for his native Germany since making his senior international debut in late 2018.

The 23 year-old is one of a host of attackers at his country's disposal and Germany boss Hansi Flick has the tricky task of deciding which attackers will be first choice at the World Cup, with this the final meeting of the national team before the Germans travel to Qatar.

As well as Havertz, the likes of Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Timo Werner will all be keen to catch Flick's eye during this international break and Havertz will hope that his shaky Chelsea form can be put to the side and he can regain some consistency with Die Mannschaft to ensure he is part of Flick's final squad for Qatar.

Havertz is set to make his 29th and 30th appearances for Germany IMAGO / Eibner

Name: Jorginho

Age: 30

Position: Midfielder

Italy Caps: 44

A mainstay in the Italy midfield, Jorginho is one of the Azzurri's most important players, owing to the style of play that Roberto Mancini has implemented on the team.

Shockingly, this year will be the second World Cup in a row that Italy will miss out on after they lost in dramatic fashion to Macedonia in the WC play-off semi-final in March, conceding a last-minute goal courtesy of Aleksandar Trajkovski.

Jorginho and Italy watch on as Macedonia celebrate their World Cup play-off win IMAGO / LaPresse

As a result, Jorginho and his Italy side will put their full focus on getting out of League A Group 3 in the Nations League, where they face England and Hungary.

Name: Edouard Mendy

Age: 30

Position: Goalkeeper

Senegal Caps: 25

Despite being out of action for Chelsea lately due to a knee injury, Edouard Mendy has been called up by Aliou Cisse for Senegal's upcoming friendlies against Bolivia and Iran.

This will be a good opportunity for the Lions of Teranga to prepare for the World Cup in November, where they will face The Netherlands, Ecuador and hosts Qatar in Group A.

Mendy celebrates as Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Mendy hasn't appeared for Senegal since early June, when his side picked up two crucial wins against Rwanda and Benin during the qualification stages for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite this lengthy absence away from the national team, Mendy is surely a shoo-in to be Cisse's number 1 as the country leads up to its third World Cup appearance in 20 years.

Name: Kalidou Koulibaly

Age: 31

Position: Defender

Senegal Caps: 62

Alongside Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly hasn't featured for Senegal since June but has been brought in for these Bolivia and Iran friendlies.

Koulibaly in Champions League action for Chelsea IMAGO / Pixsell

Chelsea's new summer signing has been a national team player since 2015 and was made captain of Senegal in 2019 after 39 matches for the Lions and he will hope to lead his players to their country's best World Cup finish since 2002, when they reached the quarter-finals in Osaka.

Name: Armando Broja

Age: 21

Position: Forward

Albania Caps: 14

Fresh off signing a new six-year deal with Chelsea, Armando Broja heads off to represent Albania in the Nations League, where they face Israel and Iceland with qualification from League B Group 2 still very much on the cards.

When involved with Chelsea this season, Broja has seriously impressed fans with his strength and energy and he will take this into the national team, with whom he has already scored four goals for.

Broja in action for Albania in March IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

There's no World Cup for Albania to look forward to, but these upcoming games are a great opportunity for Broja to focus on grabbing some more goals to turn Graham Potter's head and prove he deserves a starting spot at Chelsea.

Name: Denis Zakaria

Age: 25

Position: Midfielder

Switzerland Caps: 40

If we are taking form into account, Denis Zakaria's inclusion in the Switzerland squad is a surprise one. He hasn't played for the national team since November last year owing to injuries and has only featured twice in club football this season, both appearances coming for Juventus in August against Sassuolo and Roma.

Zakaria is yet to play for Chelsea IMAGO / NurPhoto

His deadline day loan move to Chelsea hasn't kicked started yet, but hopefully some minutes for Switzerland can help him get some starts for Chelsea as the winter period nears.

Name: Cesar Azpilicueta

Age: 33

Position: Defender

Spain Caps: 40

In terms of captain material, you can't look much further than Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Chelsea legend extended his stay at SW6 for another two years at the beginning of this season and despite his lack of starting opportunities at Chelsea, Luis Enrique hasn't hesitated in picking Azplilicueta as part of his defensive cohort as the defender enters his ninth year of being picked for the national team.

Azpilicueta remains a key part of Chelsea's dressing room IMAGO / PA Images

It would certainly be a shock if Azpilicueta didn't make the Spain squad for the World Cup with regards to the experience he brings to the squads he is a part of, and despite his pace regressing slowly on the pitch, the effort he puts in to make up for this whenever he plays makes him a manager's dream.

Name: Mateo Kovacic

Age: 28

Position: Midfielder

Croatia Caps: 81

Mateo Kovacic is his country's fourth-most capped player who is still actively playing and at 28 years of age, the 81 caps he currently holds are definitely likely to continue to rise in number with how important he is to the Vatreni.

Alongside Luka Modric and Marcelo Brozovic, he is crucial to the way Croatia play, as all three of them possess different playing styles, creating a well-balanced midfield.

Kovacic has the energy and ability to beat the press, Modric controls the tempo with his stunning passing talents and Brozovic is the battering ram in the defensive midfield role.

Middle three players from L to R - Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic IMAGO / Pixsell

Croatia couldn't build on their appearance in the World Cup final in Russia in 2018, as they only reached the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 but they will be looking to pick up some form in this international break - with games against Denmark and Austria - to take into the World Cup, and Kovacic will continue to be key in that impressive midfield three that Croatia boast.

Name: Christian Pulisic

Age: 24

Position: Forward

USA Caps: 50

The less said about Christian Pulisic's start to this season for Chelsea the better, but as the face of football in America, he keeps the title of his country's most valuable player.

Christian Pulisic is the biggest name in American football IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

A USA international since 2016 and a 12-time captain of his country, America's hopes of doing well in Qatar rest on Pulisic and all eyes will be on him when the US face England, Iran and Wales in Group B in November.

Fans across America will hope he can produce some good performances in the USA's upcoming games against Japan and Saudi Arabia and maybe with some bright showings, he will be able to get the Chelsea fans back onside when the Premier League returns in a fortnight.

