October 6, 2021
International Watch: Jorginho, Marcos Alonso & Cesar Azpilicueta to Face Off as Italy Play Spain in Nations League

Several Chelsea stars are set to be in action on Wednesday night when the Nations League semi-finals get underway.

The international break is about to get underway with its first set of games. The World Cup qualifiers dominate the fixture list, but the Nations League finals all need to be played out.

Italy, Spain, Belgium and France are in the final four which sees many Blues taking part.

Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri, who is on loan at Olympique Lyonnais, are in the Italy squad who face Spain. Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are both in the Spain squad. 

The two come head-to-head on Wednesday night in the first of the two semi-finals. They'll battle it out at the San Siro in Milan, Italy for a spot in the final. 

The winners will face the winner of the tie between Belgium and France on Thursday night.

Italy will be hoping for more glory following their European Championships triumph back in July against England as they claimed victory on penalties. 

