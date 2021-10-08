International Watch: The Chelsea Stars Who Could Feature On Friday 8 October

A whole host of Chelsea players could feature for their countries on Friday as the international fixtures continue to be played out.

Thomas Tuchel and several Blues stars remain at a quieter Cobham, the Chelsea training base, to continue their work ahead of their Premier League clash against Brentford on October 16.

While their focus remains at Cobham and on Chelsea, for many Chelsea players their focus has switched to international duty with their nations.

Many have already featured, but there is more to come as the World Cup qualifiers get into full swing heading into the weekend.

Friday could see nine Chelsea players, many of whom are out on loan this season, involved in the international action, including German trio Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Here is a full breakdown of the Blues players involved on Friday for their countries:

Estonia U21 vs Austria U21 - Thierno Ballo

Azerbaijan U21 vs Finland U21 - Lucas Bergstrom

Switzerland U21 vs Netherlands U21 - Ian Maatsen

Russia U21 vs Northern Ireland U21 - Sam McClelland

Cyprus vs Croatia - Mateo Kovacic

Czech Republic vs Wales - Ethan Ampadu

Germany vs Romania - Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

