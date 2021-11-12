International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Friday 12 November

Several Chelsea players could feature for their countries on Friday as the international fixtures in the November break continue.

The Blues sit top of the Premier League, three points ahead of Manchester City and Liverpool during the international break.

Up to four Blues could feature on Friday for their countries in the World Cup qualifiers.

With all matches kicking off at 7:45 pm (UK), Jorginho's Italy face Switzerland in Group C.

Andreas Christensen's already qualified Denmark side host the Faroe Islands in Group F whilst England take on Albania at Wembley.

Mason Mount has still not joined up with the England squad after being ruled out of the clash but Reece James and Ben Chilwell could feature whilst Chelsea's loanee Armando Broja has been called up for Albania.

Here is the full breakdown of the Blues players involved for their nations on Friday:

Italy vs Switzerland - Jorginho

Denmark vs Faroe Islands - Andreas Christensen

England vs Albania - Ben Chilwell, Reece James

