International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Monday 11 October
Several Chelsea players could feature for their countries on Monday as the international fixture list continues to be played out.
The international break is coming to an end this week which will see the Chelsea squad all, eventually, return to the club's Cobham training base to reunited with Thomas Tuchel and the rest of their teammates.
Brentford is the next game for the Blues to focus on, but several still have international duty to focus on and many could feature on Monday.
Here is a full breakdown of the Blues players involved on Monday for their countries:
Andorra U21 vs England U21 - Levi Colwill, Conor Gallagher
Croatia vs Slovakia - Mateo Kovacic
Estonia vs Wales - Ethan Ampadu
North Macedonia vs Germany - Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner
