    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Monday 11 October

    Author:

    Several Chelsea players could feature for their countries on Monday as the international fixture list continues to be played out. 

    The international break is coming to an end this week which will see the Chelsea squad all, eventually, return to the club's Cobham training base to reunited with Thomas Tuchel and the rest of their teammates. 

    Brentford is the next game for the Blues to focus on, but several still have international duty to focus on and many could feature on Monday.

    sipa_35425803

    Here is a full breakdown of the Blues players involved on Monday for their countries:

    Andorra U21 vs England U21 - Levi Colwill, Conor Gallagher

    Croatia vs Slovakia - Mateo Kovacic

    Estonia vs Wales - Ethan Ampadu

    North Macedonia vs Germany - Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35485699
    News

    International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Monday 11 October

    1 minute ago
    sipa_35323871
    News

    PSG Chief Defends Thomas Tuchel Sacking Despite Chelsea Success

    21 minutes ago
    sipa_35324508 (2)
    News

    Romelu Lukaku Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Start Since £97.5M Summer Return

    41 minutes ago
    sipa_35485151
    News

    'We Are Disappointed' - Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Emotions as Spain Lose Nations League Final Following Controversy

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35318672
    Transfer News

    Report: Real Madrid's Eden Hazard Stance Revealed Amid Chelsea Links

    1 hour ago
    1006963137
    News

    Revealed: Romelu Lukaku Could Have Rejoined Chelsea in 2016 & 2017

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (33)
    News

    'It Becomes Easy' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Surprising Romelu Lukaku & Neymar Comparison

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35197848
    Transfer News

    Report: Real Madrid 'Trying to Reach Agreement' With Chelsea Over Reece James Transfer

    2 hours ago