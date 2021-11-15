Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Monday 15 November

    Author:

    Several Chelsea stars could be involved for their countries on Monday 15 November as the international action continues.

    The final games of the current international break will be played over the coming days before players head back to their respective clubs for domestic duty. 

    Many countries have already qualified for the World Cup next year with several more on the verge of qualification. 

    Cesar Azpilicueta qualified with Spain on Sunday night with a 1-0 win over Sweden, while Kai Havertz got on the scoresheet for Germany as they claimed a 4-1 win over Armenia. 

    imago1008034036h

    Mason Mount is absent for England after dental surgery but Conor Gallagher, on loan at Crystal Palace, has been called up to the senior squad for the first time.

    Ben Chilwell and Reece James will be pushing for starting roles under Gareth Southgate once again when they face San Marino.

    imago1007992773h

    Read More

    Billy Gilmour and Andreas Christensen will come head-to-head on Monday, while Emerson Palmieri and Jorginho will also be in action for the Azzurri.

    Here is the full breakdown of the Blues players involved for their nations on Monday:

    Northern Ireland vs Italy - Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho

    Scotland vs Denmark - Billy Gilmour, Andreas Christensen

    San Marino vs England - Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Conor Gallagher

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007992773h
    News

    International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Monday 15 November

    just now
    imago1007426952h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Consider Pau Torres If Antonio Rudiger Leaves Next SummerReport: Chelsea Consider Pau Torres If Antonio Rudiger Leaves Next Summer

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007590813h
    Transfer News

    Report: Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea Signed Saul Niguez From Atletico Madrid As 'Favour' to Agent

    1 hour ago
    imago1008000223h
    Transfer News

    Report: Thomas Tuchel Set To Let Christian Pulisic Leave Chelsea Amid Barcelona Interest

    13 hours ago
    imago1007803167h (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea To Enter Transfer Battle With Real Madrid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz

    14 hours ago
    pjimage (3)
    Transfer News

    Revealed: Chelsea's Top Three January Transfer Targets, According to Reports

    14 hours ago
    imago1007748545h (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Borussia Dortmund 'In Contact' With Hakim Ziyech Over Janaury Transfer

    15 hours ago
    imago1007587462h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals What Chelsea Means To Him Ahead of Title Challenge

    15 hours ago