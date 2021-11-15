International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Monday 15 November

Several Chelsea stars could be involved for their countries on Monday 15 November as the international action continues.

The final games of the current international break will be played over the coming days before players head back to their respective clubs for domestic duty.

Many countries have already qualified for the World Cup next year with several more on the verge of qualification.

Cesar Azpilicueta qualified with Spain on Sunday night with a 1-0 win over Sweden, while Kai Havertz got on the scoresheet for Germany as they claimed a 4-1 win over Armenia.

IMAGO / Schüler

Mason Mount is absent for England after dental surgery but Conor Gallagher, on loan at Crystal Palace, has been called up to the senior squad for the first time.

Ben Chilwell and Reece James will be pushing for starting roles under Gareth Southgate once again when they face San Marino.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Billy Gilmour and Andreas Christensen will come head-to-head on Monday, while Emerson Palmieri and Jorginho will also be in action for the Azzurri.

Here is the full breakdown of the Blues players involved for their nations on Monday:

Northern Ireland vs Italy - Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho

Scotland vs Denmark - Billy Gilmour, Andreas Christensen

San Marino vs England - Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Conor Gallagher

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube