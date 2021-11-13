International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Saturday 13 November

One Chelsea player could be involved for their country on Saturday when the November internationals continue to be played out.

The first set of international fixtures are being played out and N'Golo Kante is the next who could be in action on Saturday for his country.

Christian Pulisic played in the early hours of Saturday for USMNT as he got on the scoresheet to secure a 2-0 win over Mexico to climb to the top of their World Cup qualifying group.

Kante will be hoping to follow his club teammate up with a win when his country plays on Saturday night.

France host Kazakhstan in Group D which sees them sit at the top of their group on 12 points after winning and drawing three matches from their first six matches.

The 30-year-old is set to play despite muscle tightness for Chelsea in recent weeks and Didier Deschamps will be hoping for him to avoid injury like he does on many occasions with the France national team.

