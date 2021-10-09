International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Saturday 9 October

A whole host of Chelsea players could feature for their countries on Saturday as the international fixtures continue to be played out.

Thomas Tuchel and several Blues stars remain at a quieter Cobham, the Chelsea training base, to continue their work ahead of their Premier League clash against Brentford on October 16.

Whils those who remain at Cobham will be focussing on getting ready for their next match at club level, several Chelsea start will be featuring for their international sides.

Several have already played, but even more Chelsea stars are due to play for their national sides as the World Cup qualifiers get into full swing this weekend.

As many as eight Chelsea players could feature on Saturday as Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell's England side travel to Andorra, Andreas Christensen and Denmark face Moldova and Senegal take on Namibia with Edouard Mendy between the sticks.

Senegal vs Namibia - Edouard Mendy

Moldova vs Denmark - Andreas Christensen

Andorra vs England - Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell

Guinea-Bissau vs Morocco - Sami Tlemcani

Scotland vs Isreal - Billy Gilmour (on loan at Norwich City)

England U19 vs Mexico U19 - Harvey Vale

Norway U19 vs Wales U19 - Bryan Fiabema

