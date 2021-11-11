Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Thursday 11 November

    Several Chelsea players could feature for their countries on Thursday as the international fixtures in the November break behin.

    The break starts this week for Chelsea, with Thursday the first day of action for several in the squad before they return to Chelsea next week ahead of the Blues' clash with Leicester City upon their return.

    The Blues sit top of the Premier League table and will be looking to have an injury-free break.

    Here is the full breakdown of the Blues players involved for their nations on Thursday:

    Greece vs Spain - Cesar Azpilicueta

    Germany vs Lichenstein - Kai Havertz, Antonio Rudiger

    Togo vs Senegal - Edouard Mendy

