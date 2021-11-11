International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Thursday 11 November

Several Chelsea players could feature for their countries on Thursday as the international fixtures in the November break behin.

The break starts this week for Chelsea, with Thursday the first day of action for several in the squad before they return to Chelsea next week ahead of the Blues' clash with Leicester City upon their return.

The Blues sit top of the Premier League table and will be looking to have an injury-free break.

IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

Here is the full breakdown of the Blues players involved for their nations on Thursday:

Greece vs Spain - Cesar Azpilicueta

Germany vs Lichenstein - Kai Havertz, Antonio Rudiger

Togo vs Senegal - Edouard Mendy

