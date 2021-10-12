    • October 12, 2021
    International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Tuesday 12 October

    Many Chelsea players could feature for their countries on Tuesday.

    The final round of international fixtures are set to be played out over the coming days before players return to their clubs for their domestic fixtures this weekend. 

    Kai Havertz and Timo Werner enjoyed themselves on Monday night as they both got on the scoresheet, Werner with a brace, against North Macedonia in a 4-0 win as Germany became the first country to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. 

    More will hope to follow suit on Tuesday as several Chelsea stars are set to feature.

    Here is a full breakdown of the Blues players who could be involved on Tuesday for their countries:

    Zimbabwe vs Ghana - Baba Rahman

    Finland U21 vs Austria U21Lucas Bergstrom, Thierno Ballo

    Netherlands U21 vs Wales U21 - Ian Maatsen 

    Spain U21 vs Northern Ireland U21Sam McClelland

    Albania vs Poland - Armando Broja

    Denmark vs Austria - Andreas Christensen

    England vs Hungary - Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount

    Faroe Islands vs Scotland - Billy Gilmour

    Guinea vs Morocco - Sami Tlemcani

