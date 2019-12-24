Absolute Chelsea
Report: Real Madrid offer midfielder Isco to Chelsea for £44M

Thomas.Overend

Real Madrid have offered Chelsea the chance to sign 27-year-old midfielder Isco for £44 million in the upcoming January transfer window.

Isco has been out-of-favour with Zinedine Zidane this season, having failed to score or provide an assist in ten La Liga appearances. He was previously a favourite of the Head Coach, playing at least 27 league matches in the previous six seasons for the club.

Zinedine Zidane is interested in signing Christian Eriksen from Spurs, which could see Isco head to Stamford Bridge.Getty Images

Isco is primarily a central midfielder but is also capable of playing down the left-wing. He has been a key component of Real Madrid’s unprecedented success in recent years – helping the side to La Liga and Copa del Rey titles in addition to four Champions League titles.

As per the Daily Mirror, Chelsea have been offered the opportunity to sign Isco from Real Madrid in January to assist Madrid with their efforts to secure Christian Eriksen from London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

----------

WATCH: Danny Drinkwater's short-term future has yet to be decided

----------

The move could provide Chelsea with a top-quality replacement pending the likely departure of out-of-favour Ross Barkley, who has rarely featured under Frank Lampard in recent weeks and months..

Mateo Kovacic would also be reunited with his teammate of four years in the Spanish capital.

Chelsea have a positive working relationship with Real Madrid regarding transfers in recent years, having dealt with each other which has seen Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard make switches to the Bernabeu, whilst Mateo Kovacic headed to England, originally on loan and then he made he move permanent in the summer. 

----------

