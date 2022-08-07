‘It Adds Pressure’ - Pundit on Ben Chilwell’s Future at Chelsea After Marc Cucurella Signing

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan doesn't think that Ben Chilwell will be frozen out of Chelsea due to the signing of Marc Cucurella.

In 2020, Chelsea completed the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City for a reported fee of £45million.

The England international was meant to be the Blues' long-term solution and fullback and many people tipped him to recreate Ashley Cole's career at Stamford Bridge.

However, after a long-term injury that kept him out of the side for a large majority of last campaign, concerns started to grow that the Blues might need another solid option at left-back, especially with Marcos Alonso on the verge of leaving.

That is when the opportunity to sign Marc Cucurella presented itself to Todd Boehly and his team.

The new Chelsea owner paid a staggering £62million for the Spaniard and questions have been raised about Chilwell's future, something one pundit isn't too worried about.

“There’s competition now,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“You can’t just have one player in one position, hence why Man City were after him too.

“You see this so many times with the big four, they like to have quality back-ups in each position. The European games and cup games demand that.

“It’s only natural now that these two will fight it out to start week-on-week. I can’t see one or the other being on the bench every game.

“It adds pressure to Chilwell, but it only strengthens Chelsea’s defence and allows Tuchel to give everyone the rest they need.”

