    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'It Becomes Easy' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Surprising Romelu Lukaku & Neymar Comparison

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has compared the experience of coaching Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar with what it is like to work with Romelu Lukaku, following the Belgian's record move back to Stamford Bridge.

    The German worked with Neymar during his time at PSG and signed Lukaku for his Chelsea side, encouraging the club to break their transfer record to bring the striker back to the club.

    Speaking at the Trento Sports Festival via CalcioNews24, Tuchel discussed the pair.

    sipa_31826466

    When asked what it was like to coach Neymar, Tuchel made an honest comparison with his new striker Lukaku.

    He said: "Neymar is the artist, he will choose. Once this player feels that he is something in his service, then the role becomes more specific. Then you can also criticise the champions, the stars, because the players know they are taking on their responsibilities. 

    "It is a pleasure to play with these stars, it becomes easy to be Lukaku's coach."

    liverpool-v-chelsea-premier-league (1)

    Lukaku lit up the Premier League upon his return but the goals have dried up for Chelsea in recent weeks.

    The Blues will be looking to get their star man firing once again as they travel to Brentford after the international break, sitting top of the Premier League

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    pjimage (33)
    News

    'It Becomes Easy' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Surprising Romelu Lukaku & Neymar Comparison

    32 seconds ago
    sipa_35197848
    Transfer News

    Report: Real Madrid 'Trying to Reach Agreement' With Chelsea Over Reece James Transfer

    20 minutes ago
    sipa_35464408
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea 'Likely' to Target Declan Rice Next Summer Amid Manchester United Interest

    40 minutes ago
    Hazard
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Enter 'Informal' Talks With Real Madrid Over Eden Hazard

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35377818
    Transfer News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger Could Earn 'Succulent Bonus' if He Rejects Chelsea to Join Real Madrid

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (32)
    News

    Report: Reece James & Christian Pulisic 'Doubtful' for Chelsea's Clash With Brentford

    1 hour ago
    1006964206
    News

    'It's Hard' - Andreas Christensen Makes Honest Admission to Academy Players Regarding Breaking Through to Chelsea's Firt Team

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35323884
    News

    'I Tried to Take Everything in' - Andreas Christensen Provides Insight Into His Chelsea First Team Breakthrough

    2 hours ago