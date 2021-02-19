"It couldn't have gone any better" - Reece James reminisces about 'dream' Chelsea debut

Chelsea ace Reece James has fond memories of his senior debut and describes his initial reaction to his first-team call-up in the previous campaign.

The 20-year-old's senior career got off to a flying start as he scored one and assisted another in his side's 7-1 Carabao Cup victory over Grimsby Town in September 2019.

"I remember getting the call [up to the first-team]. I was shocked and nervous. It was what I was waiting for my whole life, to put on the shirt and walk out at Stamford Bridge," said the Cobham graduate, in an interview with BBC Sport.

"I don’t think it [my debut] could have gone any better. I was coming into it late [due to injury] and had to get up to speed fast. I grew up watching these players and idolising them; now I was playing with them."

Since his debut, the right-back has clocked 42 Premier League appearances over the course of the past two seasons after being integrated into the senior squad by former boss Frank Lampard.

During the first half of this campaign, the England international made huge strides after making the right-back position his own ahead of club captain César Azpilicueta, who's often had to settle for a place on the bench in recent months.

Following a loan spell at Wigan, the defender has proved his worth to the Chelsea faithful and has been one of the club's most consistent performers since the start of last season.

James is currently battling with fellow academy graduate Callum Hudson-Odoi for the right wing-back role under Thomas Tuchel.

The right-back recently assisted Tammy Abraham's crucial winner in Chelsea's hard-fought 1-0 win at Barnsley as the Blues made their way to the FA Cup quarter-final.

