'It Demands Respect' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to His Chelsea Team Ahead of Juventus Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has demanded the upmost respect from his Chelsea side for Juventus ahead of the Champions League clash.

The Blues travel to Turin ahead of the group stage clash, knowing that a victory will put them six points clear at the top of the group.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel sent a message to his side.

SIPA USA

He said: "They are so experienced, such a big club with so much experience in the Champions League.

"They will enjoy it. It’s a different competition. They had some troubles, a rough start according to their results but they were very convincing in the Champions League. You never know if sometimes the players are missing."

The Chelsea boss continued to discuss how despite Juventus' injury crisis, which is seeing Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata miss the game, the players will be keen to prove themselves.

Photo by Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse/Sipa USA

Tuchel continued: "The ones that come in want to show they are reliable, it is the same for us. We play Juventus at Juventus, it is a no brainer. It demands respect. We need to refocus, regroup and face the tough challenge with positive energy to bounce back after our defeat."

Chelsea travel to Turin ahead of the game. Juventus are unbeaten in their last four competitive matches whilst Chelsea come into the game off the back of a loss to Manchester City.

More Chelsea Coverage:



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube