September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Tuchel confused
News

'It Demands Respect' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to His Chelsea Team Ahead of Juventus Clash

42 seconds ago
sipa_35188554 (1)
Match Coverage

'N'Golo Tested Positive' - Thomas Tuchel Provides Team News Ahead of Juventus

31 minutes ago
1006859320
News

'Being a Candidate Makes me Proud' - Jorginho Comments on Ballon d'Or Hopes

2 hours ago
1306397786.0
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Juventus vs Chelsea | Champions League

2 hours ago
sipa_33376747
Match Coverage

Juventus vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

2 hours ago
sipa_34596317 (1)
News

Jorginho Makes Juventus Admssion Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Clash

3 hours ago
Kante
News

Report: N'Golo Kante Set to Miss Chelsea's Matches Against Juventus & Southampton Due to Illness

3 hours ago
sipa_35156000
News

Report: Chelsea Handed Further Injury Boost Ahead of Juventus Match After Alvaro Morata & Paulo Dybala News

3 hours ago
Publish date:

'It Demands Respect' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to His Chelsea Team Ahead of Juventus Clash

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has demanded the upmost respect from his Chelsea side for Juventus ahead of the Champions League clash.

The Blues travel to Turin ahead of the group stage clash, knowing that a victory will put them six points clear at the top of the group.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel sent a message to his side.

1006860721

He said: "They are so experienced, such a big club with so much experience in the Champions League. 

"They will enjoy it. It’s a different competition. They had some troubles, a rough start according to their results but they were very convincing in the Champions League. You never know if sometimes the players are missing."

The Chelsea boss continued to discuss how despite Juventus' injury crisis, which is seeing Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata miss the game, the players will be keen to prove themselves.

sipa_35256220

Tuchel continued: "The ones that come in want to show they are reliable, it is the same for us. We play Juventus at Juventus, it is a no brainer. It demands respect. We need to refocus, regroup and face the tough challenge with positive energy to bounce back after our defeat."

Chelsea travel to Turin ahead of the game. Juventus are unbeaten in their last four competitive matches whilst Chelsea come into the game off the back of a loss to Manchester City.

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube