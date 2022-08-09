‘It Does Something’ - Thomas Tuchel on the Intense Pre-Season Tour in America

Thomas Tuchel has spoken about how hard the pre-season tour in America was this summer.

With Chelsea having new American owners, it was pretty set in stone that the squad were going to travel across 'the pond' this summer for their pre-season tour.

Tuchel's side played Club America, Charlotte FC and Arsenal in the states and then they returned to Europe to play Udinese for their final set of friendlies.

Due to the World Cup being in winter this year, the season started early and it's cut a lot of pre-seasons shorter than usual.

Speaking to Soccer AM's YouTube channel, the German said that suffering together in pre-season does 'something' to the team.

"We get them running, train a lot of double sessions. I'm a huge fan of training a lot with the ball to get our principles going then we mix it with the load we want to put in the legs.

"I have the feeling every coach is looking for and dreaming of this 'old style' training camp in Austria or Switzerland!

"If you suffer together you hate it, the cold & the gaffer for the 90 minutes, two hours or rest of the day.

"If you suffer together, run up the hill together, go mountain biking, do hard running, it does something to you as a team."

