"It happened very quickly" - Edouard Mendy on how Chelsea can re-discover form following recent slump

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has admitted that the poor run of form his side find themselves in is difficult to accept and comprehend.

The Blues' torrid run of form continued on Tuesday night, as they were taken to school by an inspired-Leicester side, a result which means Frank Lampard's side have now been lost five of their last eight league matches.

"What we are missing at the moment is consistency, being good for the whole match," said Mendy, following the defeat, as relayed by Chelsea.

"We often have a bad patch, concede a goal and it makes it too hard to recover. We need to find more consistency in matches to be able to get past this level of team.

"It’s difficult to explain because we were in good form and then we got into difficulty. It happened very quickly. We need to concentrate on the return phase now and getting near the levels we were at.

"It’s up to us to rectify the current situation and above all show more. We have to stay together and stay as positive as possible during this delicate moment."

The result has piled further pressure on Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, whose future at Stamford Bridge remains in serious doubt.

The writing could be on the wall for Lampard, but he wasn't ready to admit defeat - he left the decision for the boardroom and hierarchy in west London.

"It intensified for me a while ago," said Lampard on his future, following the Leicester defeat.

"Expectations at this club are high. Right or wrong. When we perform like that it is normal people will ask questions.

"It is not my decision. That is something that will always be there. Some things are always beyond your control. That I can't answer."

The Chelsea boss is due to hold 'crisis talks' with the board following the defeat and a decision on his future is expected to be made soon.

