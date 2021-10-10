'It Has Been Complicated in The Past' - Alonso Reflects on Struggles Faced at Chelsea

Chelsea and Spain left-back Marcos Alonso has spoken out about the struggles he has faced in the past at Chelsea, with regard to competition for places.

The 30-year-old came to Chelsea in 2016 and immediately became a starter, making 81 appearances in his first two seasons.

However, after Ben Chilwell's arrival in the summer of 2020, Alonso struggled for places as former coach Frank Lampard favoured Chilwell's abilties on the left.

SIPA USA

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Alonso explained how difficult it has been, but how he was always ready to receive a call-up.

"The truth is that yes, it has been complicated in the past.

"It is something that happens to all footballers at one point in their career, that you have a coach who does not count on you or you are not to their liking.

"But I have always tried to do my best.

"I showed even when playing with Frank Lampard at that time that I was ready to help the team."

SIPA USA

During the 2020/21 season, Alonso only made 17 appearances, a considerable drop from the 39 appearances he made two seasons prior.

Most of that game time also came under Thomas Tuchel, who joined the Blues in January 2021.

Under Tuchel's guardianship, Alonso has reclaimed his place as the side's starting left-back.

The Spaniard even opened up Chelsea's scoring campaign for the 2021/22 Premier League season against Crystal Palace.

In a 3-0 win on matchday one of the league, Alonso scored a free-kick in the 27th minute to start the Blues' campaign off with flying colours.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube