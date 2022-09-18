Skip to main content
'It Has Helped Me Develop As A Player And As A Man' - Tammy Abraham On His Move To Italy

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

'It Has Helped Me Develop As A Player And As A Man' - Tammy Abraham On His Move To Italy

Former Chelsea player Tammy Abraham finally speaks on how life is treating the Englishmen over in Italy

It has now been over a year since academy graduate Tammy Abraham departed the Blues on a permanent transfer to Roma FC for a fee of £36 million. 

Abraham was then reunited with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho who has managed to get the best out of the English forward after he became the highest-scoring English player in a Serie A season. 

Tammy Abraham

Recently the 24-year-old spoke in an interview with the Daily Mail to speak on his new life out in Italy.

"If you'd told me a couple of years ago I'd be playing in Italy, I wouldn't have believed you. Leaving Chelsea was difficult, it's where I'd grown up from the age of seven."

"I didn't know much about Italian football but it has helped me develop as a player and as a man. I've come out of my comfort zone and don't have any regrets. I love the life and it's brought out another side to my game."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"At Chelsea, I was viewed purely as a goalscorer. Here, I've learned different aspects of the game..."

Abraham also touched upon his highs and lows as a Chelsea player. 

"I had some moments at Chelsea where I was called a flop and told to 'Get out!' And if I scored, they were calling me King Drogba." 

Tammy vs Newcastle

"It's impossible to emulate him [Didier Drogba] fully but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is wearing the no.9 now, I wish him all the best and hope he gets a run."

Due to his recent success, Abraham has recently seen yet another call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany next week.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Prenton Park
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Chelsea | Women's Super League | Where to Watch

By Melissa Edwards
Callum Hudson-Odoi
News

'Right Now, I Feel Refreshed' - Callum Hudson-Odoi On A Fresh Start In Germany

By Luka Foley
AMEX Stadium
News

Chelsea Beat Brighton 2-1 In A Behind-Closed-Doors Friendly

By Connor Dossi-White
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Rafael Leao 'Willing' To Renew AC Milan Contact

By Stephen Smith
Callum Hudson-Odoi
News

' He Is Very Valuable To Us' - Bayer Leverkusen Manager Gerardo Seoane On Callum Hudson-Odoi

By Connor Dossi-White
N'Golo Kante
News

Fabrizio Romano Believes Chelsea Is In Real Danger Of Losing N'Golo Kante

By Connor Dossi-White
Christie Murray and Adelina Engman
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Chelsea Women Face Liverpool In WSL Opener

By Melissa Edwards
Ben Chilwell
News

'Very Excited For The World Cup' - Ben Chiwell On Receiving England Call Up

By Connor Dossi-White