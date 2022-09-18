'It Has Helped Me Develop As A Player And As A Man' - Tammy Abraham On His Move To Italy

It has now been over a year since academy graduate Tammy Abraham departed the Blues on a permanent transfer to Roma FC for a fee of £36 million.

Abraham was then reunited with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho who has managed to get the best out of the English forward after he became the highest-scoring English player in a Serie A season.

IMAGO / LaPresse

Recently the 24-year-old spoke in an interview with the Daily Mail to speak on his new life out in Italy.

"If you'd told me a couple of years ago I'd be playing in Italy, I wouldn't have believed you. Leaving Chelsea was difficult, it's where I'd grown up from the age of seven."

"I didn't know much about Italian football but it has helped me develop as a player and as a man. I've come out of my comfort zone and don't have any regrets. I love the life and it's brought out another side to my game."

"At Chelsea, I was viewed purely as a goalscorer. Here, I've learned different aspects of the game..."

Abraham also touched upon his highs and lows as a Chelsea player.

"I had some moments at Chelsea where I was called a flop and told to 'Get out!' And if I scored, they were calling me King Drogba."



"It's impossible to emulate him [Didier Drogba] fully but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is wearing the no.9 now, I wish him all the best and hope he gets a run."

Due to his recent success, Abraham has recently seen yet another call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany next week.

Read More Chelsea Stories