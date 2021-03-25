"It hasn't been the easiest thing" - Christian Pulisic opens up on difficulties at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has admitted his current situation at Chelsea hasn't been the 'easiest thing' but he's ready to take on the challenge to come back into the side.

The 22-year-old's situation at Chelsea has been under the microscope in recent with Thomas Tuchel opting to not use the American.

Tuchel has offered his reasoning for Pulisic's omission however it hasn't stopped rumours of a potential summer exit being fuelled.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Pulisic earned the Man of the Match in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Sheffield Untied in the FA Cup on Sunday prior to the international break, which has seen him join up with the USMNT squad.

He was asked by reporters on his life at Chelsea and he's ready to come back into Tuchel's thinking.

As quoted by Goal, Pulisic said: "It hasn't been the easiest thing [on recent difficulties at Chelsea].

"Obviously, I'm a guy who always wants to play, but I think I'm on a really good path.

"I love to take on challenges. I love to, not prove people wrong, but prove myself right in a way. So I'll just continue to work hard."

He added: "Coming into camp, I'm really just excited to get more minutes and play for my country. Regardless of what's happening at the club level, I'm just thrilled to be here and I'm excited to represent this crest again."

