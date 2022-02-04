'Clean Slate' - Thomas Tuchel on Kenedy's Return to Chelsea & How He Will Fit in With Squad

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has labelled Kenedy's return to the west London squad as his opportunity for 'a clean slate' when asked about how he will fit in at the club.

Tuchel decided to recall Kenedy from his loan spell away at Flamengo in the absence of wing-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

Since signing for the Blues back in 2015, Kenedy has spent loan spells away at Watford, Newcastle United, Getafe, Granada and, more recently, Flamengo.

Speaking at his side's press conference on Friday afternoon, Tuchel was asked whether Kenedy's return to Chelsea could be described as 'a clean slate', to which he agreed wholeheartedly.

"Absolutely, it is a clean slate. Absolutely, yes. I cannot agree more," he said, as quoted by football.london. "I think he knows it. I have known him for many years since he was at Chelsea.

"I followed him when he played for Newcastle and I was very impressed with the beginning of his career.

"It was very promising. He lost strength a bit and maybe couldn't fulfil his dreams. He couldn't fulfil his demands of everybody or people from the outside like I have.

"This is life sometimes and he gets a second and third chance to be here and this is what it is about. It is not about the past, it is not about what happened and what not happen, he was good in pre-season. He decided he wanted to go back to Brazil and take the chance there.

"Now we had the situation with Ben and having Kenny and Emerson on loan and Kenny was possible and I am happy that he’s here.

"Now it is his duty to get fit and we have to bring him to match fitness and then he needs some minutes. However that will work out – he needs to deserve it, but he’s now part of the group.

"He is a very nice guy and very talented and let’s see where he is and if he can maybe make it. I think it is a huge opportunity for him and I am happy to give it to him and help him make the best out of it."

