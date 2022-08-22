'It Is Frustration" - Thomas Tuchel Reacts To Kalidou Koulibaly's Red Card

Thomas Tuchel says Kalidou Koulibaly's red card vs Leeds United is "not okay" after the Blues were humbled 3-0 by Jesse Marsch's side yesterday.

Koulibaly looked shaky against the Whites and was walking on a tightrope as early as the 9th minute, when he picked up a booking for a needless pull on Brenden Aaronson's shirt.

Leeds were faultless throughout the match as Chelsea were a shadow of themselves from last week's performance against Tottenham and at 3-0 down yesterday, when Chelsea thought things couldn't get any worse, they did.

With five minutes left of normal time, Leeds broke forward on an attack. Joel Gelhardt went to play a one-two with Mateusz Klich, but Koulibaly brought down Gelhardt with another shirt grab after the youngster had already played the ball, leaving referee Stuart Attwell no choice but to dismiss the 31-year old.

Koulibaly's dismissal capped off a game to forget for Chelsea IMAGO / PA Images

His omission from the match now means he will miss his side's must win game at home to Leicester City on Saturday. After the defeat yesterday, Tuchel was not best pleased.

"It is a bit of a reflection of frustration and it cannot happen. It is not okay and it is not good."

"We cannot get frustrated in Premier League games. It should be pure joy to play in an atmosphere like this."



Koulibaly's suspension increases the likelihood that Reece James may have to deputise at centreback next weekend, which supporters are not too keen on, with James proving he is far more effective playing at right-wing back.

The only potential glimmer of hope to stop that from happening is that Chelsea secure a deal for Wesley Fofana from Leicester for just under £80million, a price they hope will be enough to force the Foxes to sell the 21-year old central defender before the two sides clash next weekend.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fofana 'dreams' of playing for Chelsea IMAGO / Action Plus

Fofana sat out Leicester's game against Southampton at the weekend, leaving fans and journalists to suggest that the Frenchman will be leaving Leicester sooner rather than later.

