Thomas Tuchel Tells Kenedy to Grasp Chelsea Opportunity After Receiving Blues Recall

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has told Kenedy he must grasp the opportunity after he was recalled to the Chelsea squad following his loan spell at Flamengo.

The Brazilian winger was recalled during the January transfer window due to their absences on either flanks with Ben Chilwell and Reece James both out injured for the foreseeable future.

After attempting to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Lyon, and after being linked with several wide players throughout January, Tuchel made the decision to bring Kenedy back after enjoying having watched him play in his other loan spells.

Speaking at his side's press conference on Friday afternoon, ahead of their FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle the following day, Tuchel was asked whether Kenedy's return is clean slate for him.

"Absolutely, it is a clean slate. Absolutely, yes. I cannot agree more," he said, as quoted by football.london. "I think he knows it. I have known him for many years since he was at Chelsea.

"I followed him when he played for Newcastle and I was very impressed with the beginning of his career.

"It was very promising. He lost strength a bit and maybe couldn't fulfil his dreams. He couldn't fulfil his demands of everybody or people from the outside like I have."

Tuchel then went on to announce that it is Kenedy's duty to prove he deserves a spot in the European champions' team.

"Now we had the situation with Ben and having Kenny and Emerson on loan and Kenny was possible and I am happy that he’s here. Now it is his duty to get fit and we have to bring him to match fitness and then he needs some minutes. However that will work out – he needs to deserve it, but he’s now part of the group.

"He is a very nice guy and very talented and let’s see where he is and if he can maybe make it. I think it is a huge opportunity for him and I am happy to give it to him and help him make the best out of it."

