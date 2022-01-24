'It Is Our Responsibility to Prove Ourselves' - Tuchel on Chelsea's League Table Position

'It Is Our Responsibility to Prove Ourselves' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's League Table Position

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has opened up on how his side's 2-0 win over Tottenham was good for their position in the Premier League table.

Sunday afternoon's result was the west London side's first league win in 2022 as well as their first home win since they beat Leeds 3-2 on 11 December.

Tuchel's side spent most of October and November sat atop the league table, but since suffering several injuries and positive Covid-19 cases, they have dropped to now 10 points below league leaders Manchester City.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to Sky Sports, via BBC Sport, Tuchel described Sunday afternoon's three points as 'important' for their position in the league table.

"The table is the table, it is our responsibility to prove ourselves every third day and now we have a break and it was important to go into this break with a performance we want.

"We needed this but needed also to do things better. The guys are very tired because it was a long run for us."

IMAGO / PA Images

The two goals on the day were scored by Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva after a brief scare in the first half when Harry Kane found the back of the net but the goal was disallowed for a previous foul.

Ziyech opened the scoring in the 47th minute with a stunning curled effort from outside the box, while Thiago Silva met a Mason Mount cross with his head minutes later.

Chelsea's next league game will be against Crystal Palace on 19 February as they hope to close the gap with Manchester City and Liverpool.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube