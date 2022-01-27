'Up and Down' - Christian Pulisic Reflects on Chelsea Struggles

Skip to main content
'Tough' - Christian Pulisic Reflects on His Struggles at Chelsea

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic has reflected on his struggles at the club so far. 

The Blues man joined the west London side from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019 having signed an agreement to move to Stamford Bridge in January the same year, and remained on loan in Germany until the end of the season. 

He is now in his third season at the club but has appeared to struggle during the current campaign. 

imago1008858436h

As quoted by NBC Sports, the American international shared his thoughts on how he has performed at the club.

"It is tough. I haven’t always been playing in the positions I want to play in. But I think it is a good quality to be versatile and able to play in all kinds of positions and have different strengths on the pitch. 

Read More

"I’ve learned a lot and I’m ready to hopefully be in a spot over the next few games that I’m more comfortable in."

Pulisic is currently on international duty with his country but reveals that his form for his club does not affect his performances for the USMNT.

imago1008936332h

"It doesn’t affect me too much coming in to U.S. camps. I am ready when I come in here and to do whatever I can to come to help this team so I’m not thinking about that. Obviously it has been up and down this year, for sure. 

"Not exactly where I want to be and how I want things to be right now. I’m just going to keep going and it doesn’t affect me when I come here. So I am excited to be here."

He has made 19 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring three goals and assisting another three.

