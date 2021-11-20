'It Is What We Want to Do' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Leicester Win

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reflected his joy following his side's 3-0 defeat of Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues travelled to the King Power Stadium in the hope of extending their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

With goals from Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic, Chelsea went six points clear of Manchester City.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking after the match, Tuchel expressed his happiness at how his side performed.

It is what we want to do," he told BT Sport, as quoted by football.london. "We want to do our things over and over again, reach our standards and push our limits. I am happy with our results and the way we played."

The German tactician went on to answer questions as to whether it was his side's best performance so far this season, as they tore apart Brendan Rodgers' Foxes.

"It was a good performance and we could've finished the game earlier.

"There are still things to improve, decision making and conversion, but it was a mature performance and we needed it."

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea's next league game will be the following Sunday against Manchester United, as they hope to remain at the top of the table into the Christmas period and beyond.

With Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's job on the line, United could be in a vulnerable position, and Tuchel will look to take advantage of that.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube