'It Made Me Really Proud' - Thiago Silva Describes How It Felt to Captain Chelsea

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva described how it felt to captain the Blues against West Brom in his first Premier League appearance for the side.

The Brazil international was given the armband by then manager Frank Lampard in his first league appearance in a game that ended 3-3.

imago1011019339h

Since joining in 2020, Silva has gone on to become an integral part of Chelsea's defensive lineup, winning a Champions League, a Club World Cup, a Super Cup and reaching the final of an FA Cup and a Carabao Cup in not even two full seasons.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, in his recent 'In my own words' interview, the Blues defender revealed how it felt to captain his side in his first league appearance.

"It really made me proud, knowing that I have this profile that people, in some way, see me as a leader.

imago1000369407h

"Chelsea has had many important captains. John Terry, Lampard; now Azpi. For me it was a source of great pride.

"The only thing I was worried about was coming to the club and have a problem with Azpi and Jorginho, like 'he just got here and he's taking my armband'. it's not like that.

"I had a conversation with them, clarified a few things that I was coming here just to add to the team and that was just Lampard wanting me to play that role at that moment and it was nothing more than that."

imago1010844752h
