'It Really Did Happen' - Christian Pulisic Reminisces About Champions League Semi-Final Goal Against Real Madrid

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has expressed his wonder at netting in his side's Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid in April.

The 22-year-old scored in his side's 1-1 draw at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in the first-leg, with the Blues claiming a 2-0 victory over the La Liga giants in the return leg to seal a place in the final.

After struggling with knee injuries in previous months, the USMNT forward repaid Thomas Tuchel's faith for naming him in the starting XI by grabbing a well-taken opener in the first-half against Los Blancos.

Five months on, Pulisic has reflected on his striker past former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois that gave his side the lead in a crunch tie against Zinedine Zidane's side last season.

"I always think that if one day if I tell my kids what happened (against Madrid in April), they wouldn’t believe me," said the winger, as quoted by The Athletic.

"It was at their (Madrid's) training ground in the pouring rain with no fans, but it really did happen. I scored against Real Madrid in a Champions League semi-final!"

Pulisic registered six goals and four assists in 43 outings for his boyhood side over the course of the previous campaign.

After securing victory in the Super Cup in August by beating Villarreal on penalties, the west London side secured seven points out of a possible nine from their opening three league ties against Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Liverpool prior to the first international break of the season.

