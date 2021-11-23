Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'It Sharpened Our Mentality' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects On Juventus Loss Ahead of Champions League Rematch

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reflected on his side's loss to Juventus in the Champions League ahead of their clash against the Old Lady at Stamford Bridge.

A Federico Chiesa goal saw the Italians come away with the three points in Italy as Tuchel's side made it back to back losses, previously suffering defeat vs Manchester City.

Speaking ahead of the crucial Champions League clash on Tuesday night via CBS SPORTS, Tuchel discussed the importance of the loss.

imago1006990724h

He said: "A lot of things changed after that game. The defeat against Manchester City and the defeat against Juventus, sometimes you need this to question yourself, to learn from these defeats.

Read More

"We were kind of in control of this game in Turin but we lacked a rhythm, we lacked precision, we lacked maybe a certain free spirit to take more risks in the right zone on the pitch. We changed a bit the approach, it sharpened our mentality and we found (our way) back into our best identity and best shape."

The loss saw Chelsea fall to second in Group H, where they remain having won three and lost one of their four matches, three points behind Juventus.

A win on Tuesday will see Chelsea go top of the group ahead of the last match in this stage of the tournament.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007030156h
News

'It Sharpened Our Mentality' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects On Juventus Loss

43 seconds ago
imago0028502338h
News

John Terry Praises Chelsea Squad as 'Best in the League' Ahead of Premier League Title Challenge

30 minutes ago
imago0025936080h
News

Former Chelsea Captain John Terry Names Jose Mourinho as the Best Manager He Played Under

1 hour ago
imago1007760567h
News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Expected to Sign Chelsea Contract Extension Amid Barcelona Interest

1 hour ago
pjimage (3)
News

'Great Sharing the Pitch With Him' - Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah Hails 'Idol' Thiago Silva

2 hours ago
imago1008121562h
News

Report: Chelsea's Mason Mount Valuation Revealed Amid Rumours of Feeling Under Appreciated

2 hours ago
imago1008148771h
News

Matthijs De Ligt Fuels Transfer Speculation as He Heaps Praise on Chelsea Ahead of Juventus Clash

3 hours ago
imago1008114843h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Hints at Timo Werner Selection Against Juventus

3 hours ago