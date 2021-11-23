'It Sharpened Our Mentality' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects On Juventus Loss

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reflected on his side's loss to Juventus in the Champions League ahead of their clash against the Old Lady at Stamford Bridge.

A Federico Chiesa goal saw the Italians come away with the three points in Italy as Tuchel's side made it back to back losses, previously suffering defeat vs Manchester City.

Speaking ahead of the crucial Champions League clash on Tuesday night via CBS SPORTS, Tuchel discussed the importance of the loss.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He said: "A lot of things changed after that game. The defeat against Manchester City and the defeat against Juventus, sometimes you need this to question yourself, to learn from these defeats.

"We were kind of in control of this game in Turin but we lacked a rhythm, we lacked precision, we lacked maybe a certain free spirit to take more risks in the right zone on the pitch. We changed a bit the approach, it sharpened our mentality and we found (our way) back into our best identity and best shape."

The loss saw Chelsea fall to second in Group H, where they remain having won three and lost one of their four matches, three points behind Juventus.

A win on Tuesday will see Chelsea go top of the group ahead of the last match in this stage of the tournament.

