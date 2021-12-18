Thomas Tuchel Explains Why Thiago Silva Plays in Middle of Chelsea Back Three

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for playing Thiago Silva in the middle of the Chelsea back three as the Blues try to deal with an ongoing injury and Covid-19 crisis.

The 37-year-old has been a mainstay in the Chelsea team this season, becoming a standout even when the Blues are below-par.

Silva has already made 19 appearances under Tuchel this season in all competitions, 14 of those coming in the Premier League out of a possible 17.

Chelsea have been hit with team selection problems for weeks now. They have had to battle with constant injuries, and in recent days several positive Covid-19 cases have hit the camp.

Silva is going to be required in the coming games as they battle their way through the festive schedule, as well as for the remainder of the season before his contract expires next summer.

Chelsea are yet to agree an extension with the Brazilian over extending his stay in the capital, but it's believed that the 37-year-old will be offered fresh terms to continue with the European champions.

"He is happy to do so," Tuchel responded to Silva playing more than he may of expected to so far this season, as quoted by the official Chelsea website.

"He plays in a protected role in the middle of a back three so he is not exposed to the maximum intensity of the match. That suits him and he is a good fit so still, of course, the problem starts with injuries and covid in the same positions

"In the moment, Trevoh (Chalobah) comes back, Andreas (Christensen) is there, (Cesar) Azpilicueta can also play in a back-three so this is not the area where we are too concerned.

"We have even the personnel to rotate if we think Thiago needs a break. The concern is in central midfield and up front."

