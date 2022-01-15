'It Was a Big Decision' - Malang Sarr Speaks Out on Decision to Join Chelsea

Chelsea centre-back Malang Sarr has spoken out on his decision to leave French side Nice and join European champions Chelsea back in 2020.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan away at Porto and therefore didn't feature for the west London side in their succesful Champions League campaign.

However, since arriving, he has received bits of game time and is slowly breaking into the squad among their various injury/covid-ridden defence.

Speaking to the official Chelsea 5th Stand app, Malang Sarr revealed how he felt when he left his boyhood club Nice to play for Thomas Tuchel's Blues.

"It was a big, big decision," he said. "I felt that I needed something different, to see mysyelf in a different situation.

"I was in my comfort zone, knew everything in the city and in the club I knew everybody.



"I wanted something different to see how I'd react."

The youngster has featured for his side eight times so far this season, with five of those appearances coming in the Carabao Cup.

After beating Antonio Conte's Tottenham 3-0 on aggregate and progressing through to the EFL Cup final, Sarr will be looking forward to getting his first chance under Tuchel to lift a trophy, after he didn't feature in the club's squad for the UEFA Super Cup final.

"That's the thing, if you win every game you will definitely get the chance for some titles and trophies," he continued.

"That's the thing that stays for life, you can do everything you like."

