'It Was a Deserved Win' - Thomas Tuchel Offers Honest Verdict on Chelsea's 2-0 FA Cup Win Over Middlesbrough

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has offered his honest thoughts on his side's 2-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon that saw the Blues progress through to the semi-final of the FA Cup.

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech sealed the European champions' place in the last four of the competition, after they outclassed the Championship side.

Middlesbrough had previously knocked out Manchester United and Tottenham in the past two rounds of the competition and were riding a wave of confidence going into the Saturday afternoon tie.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Tuchel took the time to hail his players and offer his thoughts on the west London side's away win over Middlesbrough.

"We were very focused, very serious from the beginning. Showed the quality in the decisive moments and scored two early goals to give us a comfortable leads.

"The effort was huge, never let Middlesbrough get a foot back. I'm very happy, it was a deserved win.

"We come from a period with a lot of matches in a short period of time. Full credit for the team. I'm very happy."

Chelsea made it through to the competition's semi-final thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech on the day but the final score could have easily been by a greater margin.

Mason Mount provided the assist for both goals and was consistently involved in his side's attack.

The draw for the semi-final of the competition is set to take place on Sunday, the same day as the other three quarter-final clashes.

