Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'It Was a Deserved Win' - Thomas Tuchel Offers Honest Verdict on Chelsea's 2-0 FA Cup Win Over Middlesbrough

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has offered his honest thoughts on his side's 2-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon that saw the Blues progress through to the semi-final of the FA Cup.

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech sealed the European champions' place in the last four of the competition, after they outclassed the Championship side.

Middlesbrough had previously knocked out Manchester United and Tottenham in the past two rounds of the competition and were riding a wave of confidence going into the Saturday afternoon tie.

imago1010724383h

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Tuchel took the time to hail his players and offer his thoughts on the west London side's away win over Middlesbrough.

"We were very focused, very serious from the beginning. Showed the quality in the decisive moments and scored two early goals to give us a comfortable leads.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The effort was huge, never let Middlesbrough get a foot back. I'm very happy, it was a deserved win.

"We come from a period with a lot of matches in a short period of time. Full credit for the team. I'm very happy."

imago1010722736h

Chelsea made it through to the competition's semi-final thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech on the day but the final score could have easily been by a greater margin.

Mason Mount provided the assist for both goals and was consistently involved in his side's attack.

The draw for the semi-final of the competition is set to take place on Sunday, the same day as the other three quarter-final clashes.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010720251h
News

Mason Mount Praises Chelsea Team for Performance Following FA Cup Win Over Middlesbrough

By Jago Hemming16 minutes ago
imago1010720094h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea | FA Cup

By Daniel Nuttman44 minutes ago
imago1010719522h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea | FA Cup

By Jago Hemming50 minutes ago
imago1010722736h
Match Coverage

Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea: Lukaku & Ziyech Goals Send Blues to Wembley

By Matt Debono53 minutes ago
imago1010294460h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Middlesbrough Tie

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago0152707351h
News

Raine Group Confirm Saudi Media's 'Competitive' Bid to Buy Chelsea Football Club

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1010646541h
Features/Opinions

‘Ziyech Will Shine‘ - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Middlesbrough

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1010256318h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Middlesbrough vs Chelsea | FA Cup

By Matt Debono3 hours ago