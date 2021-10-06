'It Was A Difficult Time' - Tomori Opens Up On Chelsea Exit

Fikayo Tomori has admitted he endured a 'difficult time' at Chelsea before leaving but hasn't looked back since joining AC Milan, initially on loan before making his deal permanent in the summer.

The 23-year-old left Stamford Bridge in January for the San Siro on a six-month loan but his temporary move was made permanent in the summer as he penned a long-term contract with the Rossoneri for a fee of around £25 million.

Tomori has flourished in Italy since his move, which has earned him a recall to the England senior side for the October internationals, something which was a distant dream when he was at Chelsea as he fell out of favour.

Tomori's end at Chelsea saw him fall down the pecking order under Frank Lampard, eventually seeing the defender part ways with the club he had grown up playing for during his youth days.

But since January. Tomori has taken to Italy, Italy has taken to the centre-back and it appears to be a match made in heaven and he is only looking forward.

What Fikayo Tomori said

Speaking to the media ahead of England's clash versus Andorra, the former Chelsea defender said: "Since I have been at Milan I haven't thought about it (Chelsea)."

"It was a difficult time, every footballer wants to play and show themselves on the pitch and when you are not able to that it is difficult.

"I've been able to overcome that and forget about it and I think the reason it is now going so well is that I didn't dwell on it, it is part of football and part of life.

"I'm really happy and had a good support system with my family and friends. Now I've overcome that, I want to take it even further and keep progressing."

He added: "I think being here is a chance to impress, I want to show myself on the training pitch and if I get a chance to play, to do that.

"I've just got to try and show my talent, what I can do on the pitch and I'm sure everything will happen how it is meant to happen.

"At the tail-end of my time at Chelsea, I wasn't in the England squad so to go back in after going to Milan then something must have gone right. I have been really comfortable and welcome so it goes in tandem, they treat me well and I do what I need to do. Hopefully I can continue my form and bring it here as well. My goal is to carry on."

