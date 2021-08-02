'It Was a Great Test for Us' - Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Loss

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Chelsea following his side's 2-1 defeat to the Blues in their pre-season clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners fell behind courtesy of Kai Havertz's opener after some great work by Timo Werner, and though they levelled proceedings though Granit Xhaka midway through the second half, a late strike from Tammy Abraham sealed a narrow win for Thomas Tuchel's side.

The north London outfit have failed to claim a victory in their first three pre-season games, with a derby against local rivals Tottenham looming next week, before they get the Premier League campaign underway at newly-promoted side Brentford on August 14.

As quoted by Goal, following his side's defeat to Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta said: "It was a great test for us, against the best team in Europe."

On the other hand, Chelsea made it two wins on the bounce as they sealed an important win ahead of their own upcoming tie against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Tuchel was delighted with his side's performance, as he highlighted a few names who stood out of the pack, with less than two weeks left before their first league game of the new season at home against Crystal Palace.

The west London side will face off against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup next week, with more senior players expected to feature against Unai Emery's side as several first-team stars have returned to pre-season training in recent weeks.

Chelsea have made an encouraging start to their preparations for the 2021/22 campaign, and though the board are keen to add fresh names to the squad before the transfer window closes on August 31, the squad is looking fresh and ready to challenge on all fronts next term.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube